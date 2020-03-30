This Vote 4 the Best Brunch winner is still doing curbside pick-up!

Trenton – Craving some chicken waffles? How about a homemade cinnamon roll? Well, Truago in Trenton is still dishing up people’s favorites for curbside-pick-up and delivery.

Truago won Vote 4 the Best “Brunch” competition in 2019, so you know it’s a great place to eat!

Stumped on the name? There's a history lesson behind it! The city of Trenton use to be called "Truago" from 1837 to 1847.

Truago has something for everyone, whether you are looking for brunch or dinner from their 140-item menu. One of Truago’s top-selling dishes is the Lemon Feta Chicken. It features a citrus-marinated chicken breast which is served on top of a bed of rice with housemade-mango salsa. Other dishes they have include prime rib, apple-berry salad, and lobster topped biscuits.

Currently, they are offering their menu, along with the menu of their sister restaurant, Major Biddles, for curbside-pick-up or delivery. Plus they have a grocery option as well, to hopefully save you a trip to the store. They plan on serving their award-winning brunch from 9am to 2pm on Sunday. For the latest information, check on their Facebook page.

Truago is located at 2775 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI 48183.