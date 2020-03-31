Get designer goods at a price your friends will envy

High-end designer items usually come with a high price tag, but not at Closet NV in Birmingham. This luxury consignment store helps Metro Detroit fashionistas take high- low to a whole other level, and lets them score amazing deals on everything from designer clothes, to bags and jewelry. We are talking brands that you would only see at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, like Chanel, Gucci, and Prada. Watch the video, for an inside look at this fashion gem.