Pingree Detroit is giving local veterans skills and hope

Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare spoke to the CEO of Pingree Detroit about the company’s homegrown products and how they are helping improve people’s lives.

Pingree Detroit products are made with car seat leather that is reclaimed and upcycled. Those who handcraft the products are Detroiters and U.S Veterans.

With Pingree products, you not only are getting locally made, high-quality itemts, but you will also get to know who handcrafted it. Each one comes with a maker card with the name of the Detroiter or U.S Veteran who assembled the product.

Watch the video to learn more about Pingree Products.