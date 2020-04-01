Find the perfect amount of nutrients in these imperfect fruits and veggies
Behold the beauty of preventing food waste inside every box
Managing food waste is a hot topic right now. According to fitness expert Jodie Trierweiler, that all starts at the farm. Jodi says that is where one in five pieces of produce gets tossed just because they are not pretty enough for a grocery store display. She stopped by to talk to Jason Carr and Tati Amare about how we all can help fight this waste. It is simple, just embrace ugly food. A company called Imperfect Produce takes food that farmers usually toss, but are just as tasty, and send them right to your doorstep. To see what you would find inside a box of Imperfect Produce, watch the video.
