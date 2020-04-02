Milk Fuels Champions!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

Jake Vedder, a professional snowboarder, stopped by Live In The D to talk to host Tati Amare about the best way to fuel up to compete at your highest level. Vedder believes that drinking chocolate milk for recovery is an old trick that still works and tastes great! He also said that snowboarding requires lots of energy and a healthy diet, and drinking chocolate milk can be part of that plan.

Watch the video above to see other ways dairy plays a part of this champions diet.

