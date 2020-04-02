This Tony Award-winning actress came back to Detroit, where it all started

Many talented stars are from the D and this story is no different.

Detroit native Celia Keenan-Bolger is an Tony Award-winning actress for the play “To Kill a Mockingbird”, which is the highest grossing American play in history. Last year, Detroit celebrated Keenan-Bolger’s success by devoting a day specifically to the actress.

Celia had a chance to sit down with Tati and Jason to talk about her accolades. She said she believes Detroit is what put her on the path to success. Growing up here made it easy for her to connect to the acting world. She also talked about visiting the Purple Rose theater throughout her life, and how that inspired her career choice.

When not on stage as an actress, Celia is also doing what she can off stage as an activist. In addition to her Tony Award, she also won a NYCLU award for her activism.

Watch the video to learn more about Celia Keenan-Bolger.