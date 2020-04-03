Clear out the clutter

Many people are spring cleaning right now but tackling the clutter that’s piled up in your life can be a hassle. Kelsey Florek and Michael Kyle, from Caring Transitions, joined host Tati Amare to discuss quick and simple ways to remove it. Caring Transitions assists their clients by helping them reorganize their lives. Things like moving or spring cleaning can be stressful and Kyle says it can be difficult to know where to start. He suggests gathering up a set of bins to put the important things in. Label the bins so that you know which items go where. Using larger bins for linens and bulk items will also make reorganizing easier and faster. Florek says to go step by step when decluttering. Tackle one room at a time and before you know it you’ve decluttered your space and your mind.