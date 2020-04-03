This heartfelt organization loves pampering patients

Years ago Jackelyn Kastanis, founder of Simply From the Heart, noticed a need for uplifting those going through difficult health issues. Her best friend Brooke was diagnosed with cancer and only had a year left to live. Kastanis saw how drab and sterile a hospital setting could be and wanted to find a way to uplift her friend, physically and emotionally. So Kastanis brought over her make-up bag and gave Brooke continuous spa days. She saw how happy it made her and wanted to share that with others. The organization now travels nationwide to hospitals and pampers the young patients by giving them a full glam make-over. It’s not just about looking good, it’s about giving patients the care and attention they deserve. Kastanis is proud that she gets to share her friend’s legacy and share some humanity as well.

To learn more about Simply From the Heart click on the video above.