A look back at when music legend Sheila E. visited the D

Everyone has probably heard at least one song by the music icon Sheila E. From her playing percussion with musical legends George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelics to the late, great Prince and the Revolution.

Sheila E. stopped by to share some stories from her amazing career with Jason Carr and Tati Amare last year. She even taught them a clever trick she does when she signs autographs.

Watch the video above to see her hidden talent.