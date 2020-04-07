“New Amsterdam” donates medical supplies from show

Host Jason Carr chatted with Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine who play Dr. Floyd Renoylds and Dr. Iggy Frome on NBC’s hit show “New Amsterdam".

The cast members expressed how thankful they are for real physicians, medical personnel and first responders battling the Covid-19 virus each day. The cast also donated all of their medical supplies used in the show to help with the shortage.

“New Amsterdam” follows a medical team seeking to make a difference in medical care in New York City. The show is based on real-life stories. The season finale is Tuesday April 14th.

Watch the video to catch up with the cast of “New Amsterdam”.