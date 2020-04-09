48ºF

Create a new tradition with this special Easter egg hunt

Switch out the candy and add a promise to your Easter eggs.

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Easter is known for piles of chocolate candy and brunch with the family. This year is a little different, but there is a way to add a some fun and anticipation to your Easter egg hunt.

Instead of filling all of the eggs with candy, try filling them with promises of things to look forward to. For instance, for the kids, promise a trip to their favorite park or restaurant. For your spouse or significant other, promise a date night!

Watch the video about for more ideas.

