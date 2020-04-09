Make over your makeup

Spring time is the perfect time to clean up and reorganize. Most people focus on their bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms but Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan says there’s a spot people often miss. Jon Jordan spoke with host Tati Amare about cleaning out makeup bags and brushes. He says the only valid cleaning product to use is alcohol. A travel sized spray container is an easy way to hold the alcohol. Simply spray your brushes and make sure that they are saturated. Men’s facial hair can get sweaty and hold in germs. Jon Jordan suggests men should use rubbing alcohol on their beards by using small makeup sponges. Holding on to expired makeup is no-no. It’s best to toss out old makeup because they can also hold germs. Liquid based makeups especially should be tossed if they are past their expiration date.

