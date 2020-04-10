Here’s how you can help artists in your community

Host Jason Carr and Tati Amare talked to Rochelle Riley, the Director of Arts & Culture Detroit about the new programs that are helping artists during the pandemic.

The Artist Crisis Emergency Fund (ACE) is helping local artists who have lost their exhibits or opportunities to perform because of the pandemic. The fund is giving out cash grants to help artists during this time.

MOCAD’s Rapid Response Fundraiser supports artists through the purchase of original artwork. The profits are split between MOCAD and the artists.

Follow these links to help artists in your community.

Mocaddetroit.org/rapidresponsefund

Watch the video to learn how to support artist in you community.