Home crafts you can do with the kids
See how you can get crafty with items around the house
Detroit, Mi – If you’re running out of fun things to do with your kids, here are some interesting activities you can do. Kerry Doman of LittleGuideDetroit.com shows us some cool things you can create with basic items you have around the house. From making your own Play-Doh to a neighborhood newsletter, the good times are endless.
Check out the video above to see Kerry’s activities.
