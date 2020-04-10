Stay home and bring the movie theater to you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

Two new films are out streaming this weekend and they’re sure to liven up your movie night. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr live, via Skype, to discuss Dreamworks’ “Trolls World Tour” and Netflix’s’ “Coffee and Kareem”.

“Trolls World Tour” takes place shortly after its predecessor “Trolls”. The film brings back all the fun,colorful characters and toe-tapping music from the previous movie. In the film you learn that there are six different guitar strings that each represent a different form of music. One troll, The Queen of Rock and Roll, wants to destroy all the strings and leave only rock and roll. The heroes race against time to save music. Russell gives the movie four out of five reels. He says that kids of all ages will be up dancing and enjoying the film.

"Coffee and Kareem' takes on family dynamics in a funny way but this movie is not for the whole family. This raunchy comedy takes place in Detroit and stars Ed Helm as Officer Coffee, a caring police officer in a new relationship. He tries, unsuccessfully‚to bond with his new girlfriend's son Kareem. Young teen Kareem tries to get Coffee out of his way by setting up a series of shenanigans. Russell gives the film two reels

