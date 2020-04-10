The G.O.A.T. of Jeporady! is taking on a new challenge

Ken Jennings has made it clear that he is the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) on Jeopardy! Now he will be put to a new test on a new game show “Master Minds”. Normal people who love trivia will get a chance to compete against a trivia expert like Jennings for a chance to win $10,000.

Host Jason Carr put Ken Jennings to a Detroit trivia test during their interview.

Watch the video to see how much Ken Jennings knows about Detroit!