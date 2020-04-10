The G.O.A.T. of Jeporady! is taking on a new challenge
We put this trivia champion to the Detroit test
Ken Jennings has made it clear that he is the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) on Jeopardy! Now he will be put to a new test on a new game show “Master Minds”. Normal people who love trivia will get a chance to compete against a trivia expert like Jennings for a chance to win $10,000.
Host Jason Carr put Ken Jennings to a Detroit trivia test during their interview.
Watch the video to see how much Ken Jennings knows about Detroit!
