Grow your own veggies inside your home

Most of us constantly cook with fruits and vegetables everyday. Did you know you can take the unused parts of your produce and grow new food?

It’s easier than you think it would be and it takes up very little space. Plus you get to see if you have a green thumb. Learn how to grow romaine lettuce, onions, and carrots right in the comfort of your kitchen!

Watch the video above to see how to do it and also learn what part of a carrot you are missing out on eating.