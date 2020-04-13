The show must go on!

This article is sponsored by the Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME Detroit)

A lot of events have been postponed or cancelled following the Stay At Home order but that’s not stopping Detroit from honoring its talented artists and musicians.

Gary Graff, co-founder of the Detroit Music Awards, says people will be able to live stream the event by going to the Detroit Music Awards website, which will have a link to the live feed. Graff says the virtual event is set to be star-studded. Be prepared for some surprises and see a few familiar faces. Viewers at home can also share the experience with others by following their social media hashtag. The Detroit Music Awards will air Live Sunday, April 19th, 8:00 pm. Get ready to have a good time, dress up and hear some good music.

To learn more about the event click on the video above.