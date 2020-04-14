How to add some extra health benefits to your family meal!

If you are looking for inspiration on how to create healthier meals for you and your family, our friends at the United Dairy Industry of Michigan have some great recipes! Callie Gavorek, a Chef and Registered Dietitian, joined host Jason Carr on set to share some of them. Dairy is a recommended food group by the FDA, and can be incorporated into your diet in so many more ways than just a glass of milk!

For breakfast, why not try overnight oats? This nutritious breakfast is packed with whole grains, and you can jazz it up with fresh fruit and nuts! To make it, Gavorek recommends using kefir, a fermented milk drink that is similar to a thin yogurt. Kefir is full of probiotics, which is great for a healthy gut.

Craving something sweet? Why not top your typical sugar cookies with some yogurt and fresh fruit? This will still satisfy your sweet tooth and will add in some extra protein and probiotics.

How about adding cheese to your soup or salad? Cheese is a tasty addition to almost any meal. Gavorek shared a delicious taco soup recipe you can make in your Instant Pot!

For that recipe and many more, check out milkmeansmore.org.