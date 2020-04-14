‘New Amsterdam’ star reflects on season finale

NBC’s New Amsterdam follows “Dr. Max Goodwin”, the hospitals new medical director, as he tries to balance his hectic personal life along with the fast paced life of the hospital. Ryan Eggold plays “Dr. Goodwin”. Eggold joined host Jason Carr live, via satellite, to discuss the end of another chapter of the show. Eggold said that people can expect a lot of closure in the show’s finale.

Eggold says as a kid he used to watch “ER” with his mom. He never realized how much that would help him in his future career. The fictional New Amsterdam hospital is based off of New York’s Bellevue hospital. Eggold recalls stories from doctors and nurses that helped him and production create realistic stories.

Bellevue hospital also donated medical equipment for the show to use. Because of the high need for medical supplies the show gladly donated its medical props back to the hospital for them to use.

New Amsterdam season finale will premiere on NBC, April 14th, 9:00pm.

To see more of Ryan Eggold’s interview click on the video above.