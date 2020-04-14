The unique legacy that bonds this Detroit father and son

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Detroit’s musical legacy is something that gets passed from generation to generation and that starts with the families who make up that legacy.

Melvin Davis is a legend on the Detroit music scene. He has been a soul singer for decades and has worked with people like Smokey Robinson and David Ruffin from the Temptations. Now he spends most of his time writing and recording music with his son Bryan Alden Davis.

Photojournalist Alex Atwell profiled this father and son duo whose love of music creates a unique family bond.