The no contact way to getting fresh, restaurant quality produce

Struggling to find fresh produce at the grocery store? Well now you can get fresh, restaurant quality ingredients curbside. Frog Holler Produce in Ann Arbor usually services wholesale accounts like restaurants in the Ann Arbor and Detroit areas. But now, they are offering boxes of produce directly to consumers. Matt Robinson, General Manager at Frog Holler, joined Tati Amare via Skype to talk about this shift in their business. He also explained the kinds of produce you can expect from Frog Holler and gave insight on future offerings.