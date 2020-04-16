Do you know these favorite spots in the D?

Karen Brown, owner of Savy Chic, has been located in the Eastern Market for more than twenty-two years. Savy Chic started off by selling linens and antiques, then gradually expanded to selling clothes. They even added a coffee shop. Being located in the Eastern Market for so long has allowed Brown to see new shops come and go. She shared with us some of her favorite places in the D.

One of the places that make Brown feel at home is soul-food restaurant Savannah Blue. Savannah Blue is a stylish eatery that features contemporary soul food and premium cocktails. Brown says every time she visits she’s welcomed with friendly service and good food. Her favorite dish is the catfish.

When in the mood for a good movie, Karen Brown heads to Cinema Detroit. The building used to be a school house before it was transformed into a funky, art house cinema. Throughout the day you can watch a variety of films, from documentations to classic films. Brown says you can’t beat the price either.

Third Street Hardware is another place Brown likes to visit. Brown says it’s like going to your Dad’s house and having him help you pick out your tools. Feel free to ask your questions because the owners and staff are friendly and willing to help.

To learn more about Karen Brown’s favorite spots click on the video above.