Enjoy some new and classic films this weekend.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Enjoy the weekend at home with a movie night. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr live, via Skype, to suggest four classic films to watch and to review the new Netflix drama Sergio.

Sergio is based of the real life experiences of United Nations diplomat, Sérgio Vieira de Mello. The diplomat must negotiate his way through dangerous territory during an attack in Baghdad, Iraq. Actor Wagner Moura told Greg that he feels honored to play Sergio. He believes this film will inform people about Sergio and who he was as a leader and a person. Greg gives the film four out of five reels. Russell says the film is very deep and well acted.

Greg Russell also suggested four of his favorite classic films to stream for movie night and they are Caddyshack, Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Groundhog Day.

To learn more about the movies listed click on the video above.