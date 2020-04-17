Finance Friday: Easy money saving lessons kids can use for a lifetime

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union

There is a lot of homeschooling going on lately and one valuable lesson that kids of all ages can learn is about money. It can help them develop smart financial habits that can last a lifetime. Deidre Davis, Chief Financial Officer with our sponsor MSU Federal Credit Union, shared some of those key lessons with Tati Amare. She also showed how teaching these important life skills to your kids can be easy and fun.

Deidre said one of the best ways to start teaching kids about money is to gather jars and label them: savings, spending and sharing. When your child gets money, divide the money equally into the three jars. The helps kids understand the importance of each of the jars. Then move the “savings” money to a financial institution so if can start making interest, the “sharing” money is for donating to charitable organizations, and the “spending" is, wel,l for spending.

Davis also went over the different bank accounts that are available for kids, teaching them the difference between “wants” and “needs”, and other helpful ways parents can teach their kids how to properly manage finances.

Watch the video above for more helpful financial lessons.