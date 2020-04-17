Rickey Smiley spreads encouragement through his new book

The encouragement from this new book is sure to keep you smiling!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Rickey Smiley about what he’s been up to, and his new book “Stand By Your Truth." In the book, Smiley said he talks about his struggles and accomplishments that have led to his successful career. He also said the book is filled with lots of encouragement, and laughable moments, that can help readers get through hard times.

When asked about what he’s been doing at home, Smiley said he’s been listening to classic rock, gardening and relaxing. He believes social media has been a life saver since it allows people to stay connected. He also talked about how it can help people enjoy music from various DJ’s and still dance.

Rickey Smiley also left an encouraging message for Live in the D viewers!

Watch the video to see Smiley’s message to Detroit and learn more about his new book.