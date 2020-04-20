Discover a new hit song on ‘Songland’

When you think of your favorite song, normally you think of the person, or people, performing it. Sometimes the performer is often also the writer of the song, but many songs are created by another person. That’s what NBC’s Songland is all about. Now in its second season, the show highlights amateur songwriters creating the perfect song for a popular, well-known singer or group to perform.

Jason Carr spoke to multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter Shane McNalley about the show and how the songwriting process is not only difficult to do, but even more stressful when you’re doing it on television. The show features many award-winning artists like Lady Antebellum, Usher, H.E.R., and Boyz II Men. Maroon 5′s Adam Levine is an Executive Producer.

Watch the video above to see a highlight from Songland.