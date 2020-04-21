Make these healthy homemade meals for your dog

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Eating healthy meals is vital for every member of the family, including your pets. Did you know you can make healthy meals for your pet right in the comfort of your own home and with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen? Here are a few meals that not only are good for your pet, but can look so good that your would (and could) eat it up yourself.

Beef Stew

Ingredients

1 pound of beef stew meat

1 bag of frozen vegetables

1/2 can of kidney beans

1 Tbl spoon of whole wheat flour

1/2 cup of water

Sprinkle of dried parsley (Optional)

1 Tbl spoon of coconut oil

Directions

Cook the beef stew pieces in a tablespoon of coconut oil over medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until well-done.

Add vegetables and kidney beans

Slowly add flour and water whisking to create a thick gravy.

Stir meat, vegetables, beans into the gravy to coat.

Let it cool and serve.

Store remaining stew in the fridge for up to 5 days

Chicken, Rice and Veggies

Ingredients

1 pound ground chicken

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 teaspoon dried parsley (optional)

1/2 cup vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and cauliflower

Directions

Cook ground chicken until not pink anymore

Add cooked brown rice

Add vegetables and sprinkle dried parsley (optional)

Cook until meat and vegetables are tender.

Remove from heat and cool.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Frozen Dog Treats

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1/4 cup of plain oatmeal (rolled oats)

2 mashed ripe bananas

Directions

Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix well

Scoop mixture and form a ball or put in ice tray compartments

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

