Meet the Metro Detroit teacher using Netflix to connect with students and the community

Now more than ever, many of us are turning to movies to keep us entertained. So one local teacher had an idea: Why don’t we use that to keep communicating with each other, and learn something at the same time?

Andy Dobbie is a teacher at Utica Academy of International Studies and he is combining history and Netflix to communicate with his students while social distancing. With “HistFlix”, Dobbie asks people to watch a film on Wednesdays and Fridays at a certain time. Then, they all live chat on Twitter about the movie, and get some history facts. All the films chosen are set in history. We’re talking films like Saving Mr. Banks, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and La Bamba, among other films.

