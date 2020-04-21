Running out of meal ideas? Jason says try this!

Host, Jason Carr has made a dish that you have to try! He’s sharing his recipe for lamb poutine. The dish is inspired by a restaurant he visited while once visiting Washington, DC.

Watch the video to see how Json Carr put’s this amazing meal together!

Here’s the Recipe:

Lamb Poutine

Sliced or pulled lamb

Cheese curds

McDonnell’s Original Curry Sauce powder made in Ireland (Amazon)

Ore Ida crinkle-cut frozen fries

Crisco

1) Fry the fries in the Crisco

2) Prepare the lamb however you like it.

3) Prepare the gravy as instructed on the label.

4) Add the cheese curds on top of the fries with the lamb.

5) Microwave or broil to melt the curds a little, then pour hot gravy over the top.