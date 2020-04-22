How a cleaner you could lead to a cleaner planet

A hot topic right now in regard to climate change has to do with the amount of plastic we use. Scientists say that cutting down on plastic could help us better protect the environment.

There is a homegrown company right here in metro Detroit that can help you do that.

We are talking about the Whitmore Lake based company, Ouila. Dawn Marentay, the company’s founder stopped by to talk to Tati Amare about how her refillable body soaps and shampoos are not only great for you, but great for the planet as well.

Watch the video above to see how Ouila works and to see the products they offer to help you cut down on your use of plastics.