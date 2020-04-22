Jazz up your java with these 3 special coffee recipes

You can stir things up and create your own specialty coffees with items from your own kitchen. Kila Peeples showed three ways you can become a coffee barista in your own home. One coffee taking social media by storm is whipped coffee and it only has three ingredients. Another drink helps you create a delicious latte with brown sugar, and the last one adds a dessert twist to your java.

Whipped Coffee

- 1 teaspoon of instant coffee

- 1 teaspoon of sugar

- 2 teaspoons of hot water

Directions

Combine ingredients in a bowl (glass works best)

Blend with a whisk or hand blender until frothy

Spoon mixture in top of milk or cream

Enjoy!

Brown Sugar Latte

- 1/2 cup of milk

- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

- Cinnamon (optional)

Directions

Combine ingredients in a jar

Heat milk for 1 minute (less if on high setting)

Carefully shake the mixture - or vigorously stir

Pour mixture into coffee

Enjoy - sweeten to taste

Affogato

-1 scoop of vanilla ice cream ( or flavor of your choosing)

- 1/2 cup of strong coffee

Directions

Scoop ice cream into cup

Pour coffee on top of ice cream

Enjoy (add toppings like caramel, chocolate or cinnamon on top if desired)