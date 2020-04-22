37ºF

Jazz up your java with these 3 special coffee recipes

Become your own coffee barista by making these coffee drinks in your kitchen

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

You can stir things up and create your own specialty coffees with items from your own kitchen. Kila Peeples showed three ways you can become a coffee barista in your own home. One coffee taking social media by storm is whipped coffee and it only has three ingredients. Another drink helps you create a delicious latte with brown sugar, and the last one adds a dessert twist to your java.

Whipped Coffee

- 1 teaspoon of instant coffee

- 1 teaspoon of sugar

- 2 teaspoons of hot water

Directions

Combine ingredients in a bowl (glass works best)

Blend with a whisk or hand blender until frothy

Spoon mixture in top of milk or cream

Enjoy!

Brown Sugar Latte

- 1/2 cup of milk

- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar

- Cinnamon (optional)

Directions

Combine ingredients in a jar

Heat milk for 1 minute (less if on high setting)

Carefully shake the mixture - or vigorously stir

Pour mixture into coffee

Enjoy - sweeten to taste

Affogato

-1 scoop of vanilla ice cream ( or flavor of your choosing)

- 1/2 cup of strong coffee

Directions

Scoop ice cream into cup

Pour coffee on top of ice cream

Enjoy (add toppings like caramel, chocolate or cinnamon on top if desired)

