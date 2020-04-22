Jazz up your java with these 3 special coffee recipes
Become your own coffee barista by making these coffee drinks in your kitchen
You can stir things up and create your own specialty coffees with items from your own kitchen. Kila Peeples showed three ways you can become a coffee barista in your own home. One coffee taking social media by storm is whipped coffee and it only has three ingredients. Another drink helps you create a delicious latte with brown sugar, and the last one adds a dessert twist to your java.
Whipped Coffee
- 1 teaspoon of instant coffee
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- 2 teaspoons of hot water
Directions
Combine ingredients in a bowl (glass works best)
Blend with a whisk or hand blender until frothy
Spoon mixture in top of milk or cream
Enjoy!
Brown Sugar Latte
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
- Cinnamon (optional)
Directions
Combine ingredients in a jar
Heat milk for 1 minute (less if on high setting)
Carefully shake the mixture - or vigorously stir
Pour mixture into coffee
Enjoy - sweeten to taste
Affogato
-1 scoop of vanilla ice cream ( or flavor of your choosing)
- 1/2 cup of strong coffee
Directions
Scoop ice cream into cup
Pour coffee on top of ice cream
Enjoy (add toppings like caramel, chocolate or cinnamon on top if desired)
