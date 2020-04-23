41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Live In The D

Tricks to treating your eyebrows at home

local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan shares his tricks to maintaining your brows

Natalia Tejeda, Producer, Live in the D

Tags: eyebrows, style, jon jordan, beauty, at home beauty

It’s been weeks since many of us have been able to leave our houses and visit our favorite salons for an eyebrow checkup. So Local 4 style editor Jon Jordan stopped by to help us out. He spoke to Tati Amare and Jason Carr about how to maintain our eyebrows while we are all at home. He also shared tricks to treating thinning eyebrows and recommended the best products to use. To see his easy three step process, watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: