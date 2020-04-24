Avoid the “Quarantine 15” with Dr. Ian Smith’s new book!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Dr.Ian Smith about his new book “Mind Over Weight” that can help people work through cravings and eat healthy while at home.

Dr. Ian Smith admits that even he has had a few chocolate chip cookies during quarantine but now that people are home, in a controlled environment, they can make better decisions about what they eat.

Did you know cravings can go away in about 15 to 20 minutes? So, Dr.Smith’s solution is to either wait out the craving or try a healthy alternative snack. He suggests healthy snacks like chocolate covered bananas or hummus and fresh vegetables.

Dr Smith offers more tips in his book “Mind Over Weight.” The book pushes readers to find and keep their motivation for their weight goals. He believes mental strength is where you should start when working towards a healthy lifestyle.

Watch the video to learn more strategies on how to achieve a healthy lifestyle.