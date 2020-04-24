Join the 6 Degrees of Separation initiative with Detroit PAL

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr spoke with Robert Jamerson, the CEO of Detroit PAL about the 6 Degrees of Separation initiative which aims to help people stay connected during the pandemic.

This initiative asks people to reach out to 6 other people on the 6th, 16th, and 26th of the month just to check-in. Jamerson believes since life seems to be changing rapidly, it’s important to stay in contact.

Detroit PAL has also teamed up with the U-link group which is a compilation of various Michigan universities. With this partnership, the universities will work to encourage their students to join the initiative.

Visit the Detroit PAL’s website for more information.

Watch the video to see how Detroit PAL is helping you stay connected.