Sister Pie is baking up something new!

With the COVID-19 outbreak, many small businesses have had to pivot and figure out a new path. Lisa Ludwinski, a James Beard Award Nominee, and the owner of Sister Pie bakery on Detroit’s east side, has done just that.

Seemingly overnight she, with the help of her staff, turned her bakery into a make-shift grocery store for her neighborhood. She speaks to her vendors, puts together a list of the available groceries, and emails it out to her loyal customers. People can order what they want and pick it up from the store. While she has paired down her staff, this change-up in business strategy has allowed her to stay in contact with her community.

She has also changed up her business strategy online as well, doing a baking class on Instagram, teaching her followers how to make scones. The video was aired in celebration of the 5 year anniversary of Sister Pie’s storefront.

Sister Pie is located at 8066 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI 48214.