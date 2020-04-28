Here’s how funk grooved its way through Detroit
United Sound Systems was the birthplace of funk
“Do the best you can and then funk it.” This comes from George “Dr. Funkenstein” Clinton.
George Clinton who is known for many funky hits such as “Atomic Dog” and “I Want To Testify" talks about how it all started at United Sounds Systems in Detroit. He believes the studio transformed music.
Watch the video to learn more about Clinton’s funky past and his connection to the D.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.