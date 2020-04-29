Bored of the same recipes? Here are 4 new ones for chicken!

It’s week (what ?) now of quarantine, and if you are like me, you are starting to get bored of your own cooking. You’ve already made all your stand-by recipes and you are looking to spice things up, literally! Well, I have 4 ways for you to cook up fresh or frozen chicken, that I think you will love!

1)Italian Chicken

Michelle's Italian Chicken on pesto tortellini (WDIV-TV 2020)

Ingredients:

Bottled Italian Dressing

Chicken

Method:

This recipe comes from my mom. It is super simple and tastes good in a variety of meals. My mom’s favorite way of cooking it up is putting the marinated chicken on kabob skewers with onions and peppers, grill it up, and serve it over rice. You can also serve it on top of pasta, or with a side of potatoes and vegetables. All you need to do is put your chicken (fresh or frozen) in a plastic bag, cover it with Italian dressing, seal the bag and leave it in the fridge at least 8 hours or preferably overnight. You can grill it up if it is a nice day outside or cook it up in a skillet or cast iron pan with a bit of olive oil.

2) Asian Marinated Chicken

Asian Marinated Chicken served on shrimp fried rice (WDIV-TV 2020)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon minced garlic (or 4 cloves minced)

1 teaspoon Sriracha or chili paste

1 tablespoon sesame oil (can substitute with olive oil)

Chicken

Method:

This recipe is inspired by one I found on Epicurious, and it turned out delicious. Just combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Just a note: Add as much of the Sriracha as you want. This is where the spice comes in so add it to your taste. Coat your chicken in the mixture, and let it marinate in the fridge for at least 8 hours or preferably overnight. You can cook this up in a stir fry with other veggies using sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, and sriracha to make a sauce. Or you can grill it up and serve it over fried rice.

3) Lemon Garlic Chicken

Lemon Garlic Chicken with fingerling potatoes, broccolini and mixed veggies (WDIV- TV 2020)

Ingredients

Lemon Juice

Olive Oil

Garlic

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Chicken

Method:

This recipe comes courtesy of one of my friends, and it is another simple recipe that pairs well with a lot of sides. If you are using frozen chicken, let it thaw first so that the meat is able to be scored. Lightly cut the surface of the chicken to score it so the marinade will seep in. (You can actually score the chicken in any of the earlier recipes too). Then salt and pepper the chicken and massage in minced garlic. I recommend 1-2 cloves per chicken breast. Then mix 1 part lemon juice to 2 parts olive oil to make the marinade. Put the chicken in a bag with the marinade and leave it in the fridge at least 8 hours or preferably overnight. Grilling this chicken tastes best, but you can also cook it in a cast-iron pan, or the skillet.

4) Blackened Chicken

Michelle's Blackened Chicken served on top of am black bean and corn salad. (WDIV-TV 2020)

Ingredients

Paprika

Cajun Seasoning ( Like Slap Ya’ Mama)

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Salt

Pepper

Chicken

This is a recipe I made up and it works well on chicken or white fish! I do not have exact measurements, it’s all sort of to taste, but I will describe what to look for. For this recipe, the chicken must be fresh or completely thawed because after you season your chicken, you want to cook it up! So first, cover the chicken in lots of paprika, making sure to get both sides. When I say a lot, I mean a lot! You should not see much of the chicken, it should be thoroughly coated. Then add the Cajun seasoning. I add quite a bit, though not as much as the paprika. This is where the spice comes in, so do it to taste. Then I add on a couple of shakes of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper to each side. This chicken is best cooked up on the grill, or in a cast iron skillet with a bit of oil. It’s popping with flavor, and I would recommend serving it with a lime wedge, especially if you do this on fish. I serve it with a side of red beans and rice, often getting Zatarain’s.