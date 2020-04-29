This show will have the whole family singing along

Take comedy, drama, a musical with popular songs, amazing dance numbers and a woman who can hear your inner most wants and desires and you have Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Host Tati Amare spoke to Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen who play Mitch and Maggie Clark on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist about the challenges and rewards of being a part of the show.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is an amazing Broadway-esque show. Gallagher and Steenburgen both spoke about the how extraordinary it was to perform fun songs from the old school to new school that the whole family can enjoy.

You can watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Sundays at 9 p.m. on Local 4.