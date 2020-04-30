How to stay happy and healthy while in lockdown

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Being cooped up at home for weeks on end can chip away at our well being, and staying happy and healthy can be a challenge. Florine Mark, the owner of our sponsor WW, joined host Tati Amare to talk about how to stay healthy during the lockdown. Here is her advice:

1) Make sure you are eating your fruits and veggies!

An easy way to make sure you and your family eat the right things is not to buy the wrong things to begin with. Florine recommends only buying healthy food you want you and your family to eat because it is a lot easier than having the temptation in your home just steps away.

2) Build a community

3) Take a Walk

Getting outside, enjoying the sun, and getting a bit of exercise is good for the body and the soul. Florine likes to track her mileage with a fitness gadget and her goal is 4,000 steps a day.

4) Avoid the snacking

As Florine says, everyone wants snacks and comfort good, but she says nothing tastes as good as healthy feels. When you think about what you are gaining by making healthy choices, it makes giving up the snacks that much easier.

