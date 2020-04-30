Shop around the clock for a new car

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you know you can shop for a new vehicle and have it delivered to you without leaving home? Our sponsor, Feldman Chevrolet , makes it easy. Jay Feldman, President and CEO of Feldman Chevrolet, spoke to Jason Carr about the shopping options. Through the dealership’s website, you can find a new car, and still get assistance from their online sales staff. Plus, you don’t even have to leave the house to pick up your new car with the delivery/drop-off option.

Feldman also spoke about how the company donated iPads to local hospitals in Michigan and Ohio. The company teamed up with actor Mark Wahlberg and they delivered hundreds of iPads to help patients connect with their families while they are in the hospital.

