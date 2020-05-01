Little messages that go a long way
Mitch Albom finds out how little it takes to spread hope
This crazy time we are living in now reaffirms that it’s the little things that go a long way. That has always been Terri Smiths philosophy.
She is the founder of “The Little Bit project,” an organization that spreads messages of hope with small note cards. What she started in Detroit has now spread to a message of hope across the world.
Watch the video to see the little message she has left for people all over Detroit.
