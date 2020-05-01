Old “Hollywood” is making a comeback on TV this weekend

If you’re not outside enjoying the weekend, there are some good options you can watch on the tube. Movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about a new show you can stream and some classic movies to revisit.

Hollywood is a new show hitting Netflix this weekend. It stars Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, and Holland Taylor. The limited series surrounds the lives of aspiring actresses, actors, producers and directors trying to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood. Greg interviewed many members of the cast to discuss what viewers can expect in the is alternative view of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Greg gave the show four reels out of five.

Greg also gave his top choices of Sci-Fi movies to revisit or watch for the first time this weekend. Some of those classic movies included Blade Runner, Alien, and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Learn more about these movies and shows in the video above.