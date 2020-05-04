4 handcrafted gifts your mom will love for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and you may be wondering, “What should I get mom?” Well, why not make her something from the heart? Here are 4 great gift ideas you can make for mom.

1) Personalized Mug

A personalized mug you can make using sharpies. (WDIV-TV 2020)

For this craft, all you will need is a plain white mug, and some sharpies (oil-based sharpies work best). Use your imagination and draw whatever design you would like on the mug, there really are no limits. If you want to achieve the same effect I did, make a heart stencil out of construction paper and tape it to the mug. Then, make a series of small dots around the outside of the heart stencil slowly fading out. Once you have the design you like, let it dry, preferably overnight. Then to seal in your design you are going to need to bake your mug. Put your mug in the oven, heat the oven to 350 degrees, and let it remain at that temperature for 30 minutes. Let the mug and the oven cool down and then you have a mug that is ready to use. It is important for the mug to heat up and cool down with the oven so no cracks form in your design. Afterward, just make sure you wash the mug by hand to keep the design from fading.

2) Paint-Drip Flower Pot

Paint Drip Flower Pot (WDIV-TV 2020)

This craft is a great way to breathe new life into an old flower pot. All you need is a flower pot and acrylic paints. This is a great craft for the kiddos to do outdoors since this does get messy. All you need to do is flip the flower pot over onto a protected surface, and drip paints down the side. It’s messy, fun, and creative, and your kids will enjoy doing this craft as much as mom will enjoy receiving it. Just let the flower pot dry overnight in the over-turned position, and it should be ready for some flowers the next day.

3) Paper Flower Hyacinths

Paper Hyacinth Flowers (WDIV-TV 2020)

These flowers look so lovely, and the best part is they’ll never die! All you need for this craft is some construction paper, a glue stick, scissors, a kabob stick, and if you feel like being precise, a ruler and pencil. For this craft, I strongly recommend watching the video above for more details. First to make the petals, choose a brightly colored piece of construction paper and cut off a 2-inch-wide strip across the paper lengthwise. From that strip, cut a fringe with each strip being about 1/4″ thick, and leaving about 1/2″ tab at the top. Then, using the kabob stick, roll reach of the strips of fringe into a small curl; do not unravel. Now we are going to set the petals aside and work on the stem, take a green sheet of paper and cut a 2-inch strip off the shorter-side of the paper (should be about 2″ x 9″). Put glue on one side of the green strip and roll it up on a diagonal. It should make a thin long roll that is perfect for the stem. Next, flip the petals so they are curling away from you and apply glue to the tab that isn’t curled. Adhere the petals to the stem on a slight diagonal, slowly wrapping them around the stem starting from the top. All that is left now, is to add the leaves. Cut out a 2″ x 3″ piece of green paper and fold it accordion-style. With it folded, cut off the edge to make a leaf shape, and unfold it to check your work. Apply glue to the bottom of the leaves and adhere it to the stem on a diagonal, slowly wrapping them around the stem. Make a few more and you will have a beautiful hand-made bouquet. This craft was inspired by the one found here.

4) A Heart Notebook

Heart Notebook (WDIV-TV 2020)

This heartfelt gift is a great way for your little one to tell mom just how much they love her. For this craft, you will need 4-5 pieces of white printer paper, brightly colored construction paper, yarn or ribbon, a pen, scissors, glue, and things to color with. First, you will need to make a stencil heart out of a piece of construction paper, using the corner of the page as the bottom of the heart. See the video for more details. Take all pieces of white printer paper and fold them in half one way, and then fold them in half the other way. On the corner where all the folds are, trace out your heart stencil and cut it out. When unfolded they should look like the shape of the papers on the right side of the picture above. Now for the fun part, have your kids color, write messages, and draw pictures for mom on the paper. To fold them back up, fold them in half hamburger-style so the picture is on the outside and make a crease. Then taking the center point of the middle heart, where the crease was just made, fold them into the center of the top heart so you are left with just the heart shape. See the video for more details. Trace your heart stencil onto a brightly colored piece of construction paper and cut it out, make two of them as these will be your covers. Then glue all the hearts together front-to-back, and make sure to put a piece of yarn or ribbon down before gluing on the cover. Decorate the cover, tie the ribbons in a bow, and you will have a great gift for mom! This craft was inspired by one found here.