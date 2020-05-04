Day One: Winner of Essential Moms Contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This segment is sponsored by Visit Florida

The first winner of the Essential Moms contest was announced Monday. For Mother’s Day Live in the D is honoring essential moms in our area who have been working on the front lines during this health crisis, with a relaxing Florida vacation to be enjoyed when the time is right. Five deserving moms will be awarded with a trip for up to four people anywhere in Florida of their choosing, including flights, hotel and car rental. They have until December 30, 2021 to take the trip.

Live In The D received hundreds of nominations for moms who are sacrificing so much. Five of the nominees will be selected as winners. The first winner is LaShonda Baker. Baker is an ER nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital in Detroit and St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia. When she’s not working 12-hour plus shifts, LaShonda is homeschooling her 7-year-old son. She was nominated by her husband, who said:

“She has not once complained about the long hours or the toll this is having on her. Ten years ago, we lost a daughter to Leukemia and she was devastated. Since then, she has dedicated her life to helping others and with this pandemic. She has shown what a true hero is.”.

Each day a new winner of the Essential Moms Contest will be announced.

Watch the video above to see how LaShonda reacted when she found out she was a winner.