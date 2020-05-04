The special treat for Mom you can pick curbside at Eastern Market

It’s well known that one of Tati’s favorite local spots is Eastern Market. Even during the stay at home order, Tuesday Market is still going strong with drive-thru shopping to purchase everything from meat to produce, and even freshly baked goods.

Tati spoke to Jessica Milosevic from Milano Bakery about how their shop is offering fresh baked goods. Jessica also revealed the special treats Milano Bakery is making for Mother’s Day.

Watch the video above to see how you can get some for your mom.