Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a homemade bowl of guacamole!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Chef Junior Merino from M Cantina about how they prepare their tasty guacamole.

Chef Merino says that avaocados have to be at their peak ripeness for the best guacamole. He adds chopped cilantro, red onion, tomato, a teaspoon of salt, and fresh lime juice to his guacamole. Chef Merino also suggest adding jalapeños for spice, but be sure to use a little bit at a time depending on how spicy you want it.

So grab your potato smasher, spoon, and a bowl to get your guac on!

Watch the video to see how to make M Cantina’s tasty guacamole at home.