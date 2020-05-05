Day Two: Winner of Essential Moms Contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The second winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest was announced Tuesday. For Mother’s Day, Live in the D is honoring essential moms in our area who have been working on the front lines during this health crisis, with a relaxing Florida vacation to be enjoyed when the time is right. Five deserving moms will be awarded with a trip for up to four people anywhere in Florida of their choosing, including flights, hotel and car rental. They have until December 30, 2021 to take the trip.

Live In The D received hundreds of nominations for moms who are sacrificing so much. Five of the nominees will be selected as winners. The second winner is Linda Berishaj, a Surgical Intensive Care Unit RN at Beaumont Hospital in Troy. She has been a nurse for over 20 years. She was nominated by her daughter, who said:

“When critical patients started increasing in number and severity, she immediately offered to work in any of the COVID units that needed her. She has worked 12-14 hour long midnight shifts in any COVID Unit that needed her and has had only 2 days off since this started. This shows her dedication to her job in saving her patients’ lives.”

Each day this week a new winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest will be announced.

Watch the video above to see how Linda reacted when she found out she was a winner.