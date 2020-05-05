Treat mom to some delicious Italian dishes and seafood for Mother’s Day!

With Mother’s Day coming up, why not give mom a break and treat her to some delicious Italian food or scrumptious seafood? Executive Corporate Chef of Andiamo and Joe Muer restaurants, Jim Oppat, joined Jason Carr over Skype to discuss what they are serving for pick-up and delivery.

Andiamo has been busy since the COVID-19 outbreak helping to feed the frontline workers with the Food 4 Frontline initiative. Chef Oppat said they just delivered their 10,000th meal to frontline workers.

They’ve also been staying busy with local carry-out orders as well. They’ve changed the way they do business to make the whole process contact-less. You can call in your order and pay with a credit card over the phone. They will also take down the make and model of your car, and when you arrive, they will put the food in the back of your car, keeping their distance at all times. The menu has been paired down to what travels best so that any meal you order will taste delicious when you get home.

For Mother’s Day, Andiamo and Joe Muer restaurants are offering special Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Packages for you to take home to mom. The brunch package starts at $28.95 and dinner at $45.95. Packages will include everything you need for a family of 4, all prepped and oven-ready with heating instructions. Packages include options like prime rib for dinner and quiches for brunch. You can also buy any wine off their list right now for 25% off. For more information on the package options, visit andiamoitalia.com or joemuer.com. They will be taking Mother’s Day package orders through Wednesday for pick up on Saturday.

Currently, Andiamo is offering a buy one get one free deal for carry-out, and Joe Muer in Bloomfield Hills is offering 25% off. You can order carryout for Mother’s Day through Saturday for pick up on Sunday.

