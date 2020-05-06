Get outside and take a stroll around one of our beautiful parks

Let’s face it, people are experiencing a bit of cabin fever these days and now is the best opportunity to get outside and enjoy our parks. On Monday, Oakland County Parks and Recreation extended it’s program that waives the entry fees for all county parks until June 1. So why not go out and check out a park or two. Four of the parks in our area are great for getting a little exercise or just sitting on a bench, absorbing a dose of Vitamin D.

Paint Creek Trail in Rochester, has had over 100,000 visitors a year since 1983. Whether you walk it, bike it, or run it, the Paint Creek Trail offers your an awesome experience. Hines Park runs through several cities in Wayne County, including Northville and Westland. It’s 15 miles of opportunities to exercise or play a pick-up game of soccer with the family. Stoney Creek Park expands from Macomb into Oakland County. Throughout its 4,000 acres, you can get the best of what Michigan offers, a bit of city life with a touch of Northern Michigan woods. The Riverwalk along the Detroit River is a fantastic urban area to enjoy while taking in the iconic Detroit skyline.

Watch the video above to see some of our beautiful parks.